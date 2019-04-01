Regulatory News:

Bertrand GÉRARD has been appointed as Getlink (Paris:GET) Human Resources Director and Chairman of CIFFCO, the Group's private railway training organisation from 1 April 2019.

A graduate of Sciences Po Paris and holder of a master's degree in Social (University of Paris I) Law, Bertrand Gérard, 52, has worked both in industry (Pierre Fabre, Siplast) and in services (Suez, Delta Security Solutions). He was HR Director of the Sanef motorway concessionaire and lately HR Director at Spie Batignolles.

He will report directly to Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer, François Gauthey, and will use his experience in the service of the Group to support the operational teams by contributing, in particular, to digital culture and skills development policy.

He replaces Xavier Moulins who left the Group on 29 March 2019.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190331005056/en/

Contacts:

Getlink:

For UK media enquiries

John Keefe on 44 (0) 1303 284491

Email:press@getlinkgroup.com

For other media enquiries

Anne-Laure Desclèves on +33(0)1 4098 0467

For investor enquiries

Jean-Baptiste Roussille on +33 (0)1 40 98 04 81

Emailjean-baptiste.roussille@getlinkgroup.com

Michael Schuller on +44 (0) 1303 288749

Email:Michael.schuller@getlinkgroup.com