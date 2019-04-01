sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 01.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 602 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,61 Euro		+0,12
+0,89 %
WKN: A0M6L1 ISIN: FR0010533075 Ticker-Symbol: TNU3 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
GETLINK SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GETLINK SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,67
13,68
09:17
13,67
13,68
09:17
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GETLINK SE
GETLINK SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GETLINK SE13,61+0,89 %