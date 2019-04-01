

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Further to the announcement by Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L, MFGP) on 15 March 2019 relating to the completion of the disposal of the SUSE business, Micro Focus announces Monday a proposed return of value of an aggregate amount in pounds sterling equivalent to US$1.8 billion to holders of its Ordinary Shares and American Depositary Shares representing Ordinary Shares or 'ADSs' by way of a B Share Scheme.



It is in addition to the US$510 million of share buy-backs undertaken since August 2018. Micro Focus has also determined that a debt repayment of US$200 million will be made shortly.



Based on the current number of ordinary shares in issue, excluding shares held in treasury, of 410.39 million, the Return of Value will equate to the pounds sterling equivalent of approximately $4.33 to $4.39 per Ordinary Share, depending on the number of Ordinary Shares being issued pursuant to the Micro Focus Share Plans between the date of this announcement and the B Share Scheme Record Time.



It is expected that the exchange rate to be used for the Return of Value will be announced by 7.00 a.m. on 26 April 2019 and that completion of the B Share Scheme will occur on 29 April 2019, with settlement taking place during May.



Micro Focus said it will also effect a Share Capital Consolidation and an equivalent consolidation of the ADSs in connection with the B Share Scheme in order that the market price for Ordinary Shares and ADSs is not materially affected by the implementation of the B Share Scheme.



Shareholders will receive 0.8296 New Ordinary Shares for each Existing Ordinary Share held at the B Share Scheme Record Time, this ratio being set by reference to the average closing mid-market price for the five Business Days prior to the date of this announcement and an exchange rate of US$1.00:£0.7679.



The Share Capital Consolidation is conditional upon Admission and is expected to take effect at 8.00 a.m. (UK time) on 30 April 2019, in respect of the Ordinary Shares and 9.30 a.m. (New York City time) on 30 April 2019 in respect of the ADSs, the Business Day following the redemption of the B Shares.



