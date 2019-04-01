

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sports Direct International Plc (SDIPF.PK, SPD.L) stated that the Group has been contacted by a number of other shareholders in Debenhams plc regarding the protection of Debenhams shareholders' interests and expressing their support for the appointment of Mike Ashley as Debenhams CEO.



The terms of the possible firm offer by Sports Direct are that Sports Direct would offer 5 pence in cash per ordinary share for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Debenhams which would value the total currently issued share capital of Debenhams (excluding treasury shares) at approximately 61.4 million pounds. The possible offer is pre-conditional upon Debenhams immediately appointing Mike Ashley as its CEO.



