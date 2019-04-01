Kazia Therapeutics presented encouraging data from the Cantrixil Phase I study in a poster at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) this week. Five of the nine evaluable patients (56%) showed stable disease at the completion of monotherapy treatment and one patient achieved an ongoing partial response to Cantrixil plus paclitaxel therapy. The extension cohort has already recruited nine of 12 subjects; data likely H219. Kazia's primary focus is on GDC-0084, which is in three clinical studies in brain cancers. Initial data from the Phase IIa study in glioblastoma are expected in Q219. We increase our valuation range to between A$84m and A$146m.

