Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) today announced that a three-member panel of the European Patent Office's (EPO) Opposition Division upheld patent EP 2 949 335 covering Teva's COPAXONE 40mg product in Europe. The Opposition Division will issue its written underlying rationale on the decision within a few months.

COPAXONE is a highly complex molecule for which consistent proprietary manufacturing methods are required. These determine the composition, purity and batch-to-batch consistency of COPAXONE. The patent protects the three-times-weekly subcutaneous injection of 40 mg/mL ("40mgTIW") of glatiramer acetate for the treatment of certain forms of multiple sclerosis.

Richard Daniell, Executive Vice President Teva Europe noted: "We are pleased that the EPO agreed with Teva's stance on the patent for COPAXONE 40mg. Teva will continue to robustly defend the validity of the intellectual property portfolio protecting COPAXONE 40mg." Teva has already obtained preliminary injunction orders on the basis of European patent EP 2 949 335 to prevent the commercialization of follow on glatiramer acetate in Belgium, Denmark and Slovakia.

"We believe in the value of COPAXONE, a treatment that has been studied extensively for more than 20 years and has 2.5 million years of patient experience. We remain strongly committed in the field of neurosciences and are privileged to improve people's lives in the field of multiple sclerosis".

About COPAXONE

COPAXONE (glatiramer acetate injection) is indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. The most common side effects of COPAXONE are redness, pain, swelling, itching, or a lump at the site of injection, flushing, rash, shortness of breath, and chest pain. See additional important information at: www.CopaxonePrescribingInformation.com. For hardcopy releases, please see enclosed full prescribing information. The COPAXONE brand is approved in more than 50 countries worldwide, including the United States, Russia, Canada, Mexico, Australia, Israel, and all European countries.

According to the European Multiple Sclerosis Platform (EMSP) more than 700,000 people in Europe are affected by MS. The prevalence of MS in women is more than twice as high as in men.1 MS is more common among women of childbearing age.2 The average age of diagnosis is approximately 30 years3

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is a global leader in generic medicines, with innovative treatments in select areas, including CNS, pain and respiratory. We deliver high-quality generic products and medicines in nearly every therapeutic area to address unmet patient needs. We have an established presence in generics, specialty, OTC and API, building on more than a century-old legacy, with a fully integrated R&D function, strong operational base and global infrastructure and scale. We strive to act in a socially and environmentally responsible way. Headquartered in Israel, with production and research facilities around the globe, we employ 43,000 professionals, committed to improving the lives of millions of patients. Learn more at www.tevapharm.com.

