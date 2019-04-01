The Turkish solar market finds itself at a crossroads in 2019, with previous policy settings coming to an end and more questions than answers being raised by recent government efforts. While the YEKA projects to date have delivered little in terms of installations, Muren Guler from Global Energy Ltd believes that 'Mini YEKA' could provide just the boost manufacturers, suppliers, and developers are looking for.According to SolarPower Europe, Turkey is ranked eighth in terms of its installed solar capacity scenarios (2018-2022), where 7.6 GW could be realized in the low scenario and 13.2 GW in ...

