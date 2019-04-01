Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 29 March 2019

Contact:

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 29 March 2019

Guernsey, 1 April 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 25 March 2019 and 29 March 2019, under its non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 7 March 2019 (the "Third Buyback Programme"), it bought back 9,626 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €6.97 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.





The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.





The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement Platform code Volume Volume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€) 25/03/2019 BATE 85 7.03 597 XLON 1,731 7.00 12,117 CHIX 99 7.01 694 TRQX 110 7.03 773 Total 2,025 7.00 14,181 26/03/2019 BATE 76 6.98 530 XLON 1,269 6.98 8,861 CHIX 96 6.98 670 TRQX 107 7.00 749 Total 1,548 6.98 10,811 27/03/2019 BATE 74 6.96 515 XLON 2,026 7.01 14,193 CHIX 97 6.97 676 TRQX 71 6.98 496 Total 2,268 7.00 15,880 28/03/2019 BATE 69 6.95 479 XLON 1,944 6.95 13,506 CHIX 98 6.94 681 TRQX 105 6.94 729 Total 2,216 6.95 15,394 29/03/2019 BATE 30 6.92 208 XLON 1,433 6.89 9,869 CHIX 45 6.90 311 TRQX 61 6.87 419 Total 1,569 6.89 10,806







Following the above transactions:





The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 63,813,362





The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,757,921 (equal to 29.4% of the Company's share capital)





The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 45,055,441, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.







ABOUT EUROCASTLE





Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.







Set out below are all trades completed between 25 March 2019 and 29 March 2019:







