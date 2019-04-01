sprite-preloader
Montag, 01.04.2019

Xetra-Orderbuch

6,68 Euro		-0,09
-1,33 %
WKN: A1T985 ISIN: GB00B94QM994 Ticker-Symbol: 1V9 
Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 29 March 2019

Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 29 March 2019

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator
Attn: Mark Woodall

Tel: +44 1481 723450


Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 29 March 2019

Guernsey, 1 April 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 25 March 2019 and 29 March 2019, under its non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 7 March 2019 (the "Third Buyback Programme"), it bought back 9,626 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €6.97 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.


The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.


The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcementPlatform codeVolumeVolume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€)
25/03/2019 BATE 85 7.03 597
XLON 1,731 7.00 12,117
CHIX 99 7.01 694
TRQX 110 7.03 773
Total2,0257.0014,181
26/03/2019 BATE 76 6.98 530
XLON 1,269 6.98 8,861
CHIX 96 6.98 670
TRQX 107 7.00 749
Total1,5486.9810,811
27/03/2019 BATE 74 6.96 515
XLON 2,026 7.01 14,193
CHIX 97 6.97 676
TRQX 71 6.98 496
Total2,2687.0015,880
28/03/2019 BATE 69 6.95 479
XLON 1,944 6.95 13,506
CHIX 98 6.94 681
TRQX 105 6.94 729
Total2,2166.9515,394
29/03/2019 BATE 30 6.92 208
XLON 1,433 6.89 9,869
CHIX 45 6.90 311
TRQX 61 6.87 419
Total1,5696.8910,806



Following the above transactions:


  • The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 63,813,362


  • The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,757,921 (equal to 29.4% of the Company's share capital)


  • The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 45,055,441, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.



ABOUT EUROCASTLE


Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.



Set out below are all trades completed between 25 March 2019 and 29 March 2019:



Platform codeVolumePriceGross Value (€)
25/03/2019 TRQX 35 7.10 248.50
BATE 18 7.06 127.08
BATE 18 7.06 127.08
XLON 90 7.02 631.80
CHIX 32 7.02 224.64
TRQX 68 7.00 476.00
CHIX 67 7.00 469.00
BATE 49 7.00 343.00
XLON 715 7.00 5,005.00
XLON 24 7.00 168.00
XLON 193 7.00 1,351.00
XLON 259 7.00 1,813.00
XLON 4 7.00 28.00
XLON 272 7.00 1,904.00
XLON 1 7.00 7.00
XLON 59 7.00 413.00
XLON 4 7.00 28.00
XLON 4 7.00 28.00
XLON 38 6.98 265.24
XLON 8 6.98 55.84
XLON 24 6.98 167.52
XLON 36 6.98 251.28
TRQX 1 6.96 6.96
TRQX 1 6.96 6.96
TRQX 1 6.96 6.96
TRQX 1 6.96 6.96
TRQX 1 6.96 6.96
TRQX 1 6.96 6.96
TRQX 1 6.96 6.96
Total2,0257.0014,180.70
26/03/2019 TRQX 22 7.06 155.32
TRQX 21 7.02 147.42
XLON 96 7.02 673.92
CHIX 96 6.98 670.08
BATE 76 6.98 530.48
TRQX 14 6.98 97.72
TRQX 50 6.98 349.00
XLON 669 6.98 4,669.62
XLON 327 6.98 2,282.46
XLON 167 6.98 1,165.66
XLON 10 6.98 69.80
Total1,5486.9810,811.48
27/03/2019 XLON 325 7.06 2,294.50
XLON 164 7.06 1,157.84
XLON 231 7.06 1,630.86
XLON 200 7.02 1,404.00
XLON 56 7.02 393.12
TRQX 26 7.02 182.52
CHIX 30 6.98 209.40
CHIX 27 6.98 188.46
XLON 100 6.98 698.00
XLON 19 6.98 132.62
XLON 34 6.98 237.32
XLON 63 6.98 439.74
TRQX 10 6.98 69.80
XLON 228 6.96 1,586.88
XLON 423 6.96 2,944.08
XLON 100 6.96 696.00
BATE 74 6.96 515.04
CHIX 40 6.96 278.40
TRQX 35 6.96 243.60
XLON 83 6.96 577.68
Total2,2687.0015,879.86
28/03/2019 BATE 14 6.98 97.72
XLON 381 6.96 2,651.76
XLON 263 6.96 1,830.48
XLON 130 6.96 904.80
CHIX 19 6.96 132.24
TRQX 20 6.94 138.80
TRQX 25 6.94 173.50
BATE 55 6.94 381.70
CHIX 79 6.94 548.26
TRQX 60 6.94 416.40
XLON 2 6.94 13.88
XLON 100 6.94 694.00
XLON 100 6.94 694.00
XLON 100 6.94 694.00
XLON 200 6.94 1,388.00
XLON 395 6.94 2,741.30
XLON 148 6.94 1,027.12
XLON 64 6.94 444.16
XLON 55 6.92 380.60
XLON 6 6.9 41.40
Total2,2166.9515,394.12
29/03/2019 CHIX 23 6.94 159.62
BATE 15 6.92 103.80
BATE 15 6.92 103.80
XLON 225 6.90 1,552.50
XLON 273 6.90 1,883.70
XLON 332 6.88 2,284.16
XLON 348 6.88 2,394.24
XLON 255 6.88 1,754.40
TRQX 38 6.88 261.44
CHIX 22 6.86 150.92
TRQX 23 6.86 157.78
Total1,5696.8910,806.36




