

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ferrexpo Plc. (FXPO.L) said that the work of the Group's Independent Review Committee or IRC is ongoing. The IRC requires more time to be in a position to make appropriate disclosures in the 2018 financial statements. Ferrexpo said that the publication of its full year results for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 will be on or before 25 April 2019.



The IRC is looking into donations made by Ferrexpo to the Blooming Land Charity and can report that it has made progress in receiving explanations regarding the differences contained on the bank statements.



The IRC has also received third party evidence (including governmental confirmations) to explain some of the possible discrepancies in the application of funds by Blooming Land as per the announcement made on 19 March 2019.



The IRC is undertaking further work to corroborate the above explanations and evidence. At the current time, the Board cannot guarantee that the review will be complete by the publication of its full year results, or will complete favourably, Ferrexpo said.



