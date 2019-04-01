EXCHANGE NOTICE, 1 APRIL 2019 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS NEXSTIM OYJ: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE The subscription rights of the share issue of Nexstim Oyj will be traded as of 2 April 2018. Identifiers of the subscription rights: Trading code: NXTMHU0119 ISIN code: FI4000359898 Orderbook id: 171753 Market Segment: First North Finland/110 Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 MIC: FNFI Subscription period: 2 April 2018 - 26 April 2019 Trading starts: 2 April 2019 Last trading day: 18 April 2019 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * TIEDOTE, 1.4.2019 MERKINTÄOIKEUDET NEXSTIM OYJ: OSAKEANNIN MERKINTÄOIKEUS Nexstim Oyj:n osakeannin merkintäoikeudet otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 2.4.2019 alkaen. Merkintäoikeuden perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: NXTMHU0119 ISIN-koodi: FI4000359898 id: 171753 Segmentti: First North Finland/110 Tikkivälitaulukko: MiFID II tick size table / 230 MIC: FNFI Merkintäaika: 2.4.2019 - 26.4.2019 Kaupankäynti alkaa: 2.4.2019 Viimeinen kaupankäyntipäivä: 18.4.2019 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260