Intapp Announces Acquisition of gwabbit

Leading provider of relationship intelligence for professional services firms expands Intapp's AI-powered Industry Cloud for Professional & Financial Services

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 01, 2019, a leader in cloud solutions for the global professional and financial services industry, today announced the acquisition of gwabbit, the market leader in enterprise relationship management (ERM), relationship intelligence and data quality management (DQM) for professional services firms.



This acquisition will expand Intapp's solution for partners and their supporting marketing and business development teams with AI-based relationship intelligence and automated contact management. Firms can now better leverage their collective professional network and relationship capital to drive business development, internal collaboration and deeper client engagement.

The acquisition also continues Intapp's mission to create the Industry Cloud for Professional and Financial services. By combining innovative technology with deep sector expertise, Intapp's end-to-end, client lifecycle platform solves the specialized requirements of professional and financial services verticals like legal, consulting, accounting, investment banking and private capital in a way that has never been available from traditional horizontal technology providers.

"In the professional and financial services industries, a firm's professional relationships are some of its most valuable assets that are not being sufficiently leveraged," said Thad Jampol, Founder and Chief Product Officer of Intapp. "By combining the high-quality contact and relationship data from gwabbit with the client and engagement lifecycle data contained in the Intapp platform, our customers will be able to leapfrog their peers in data-driven business development and collaboration."

gwabbit's AI-based contact and relationship intelligence technology automates contact creation and maintenance, ensuring up to a market-leading 98 percent contact accuracy. gwabbit's unmatched relationship intelligence algorithms evaluate interactions between firm employees, prospects, clients and other third parties to build a detailed picture of who knows whom and the strength of those relationships.

"Traditional CRM technology and data models often fail in professional services because their underlying platforms were originally intended for other industries with supply chains and sales forces," said Todd Miller, CEO of gwabbit. "Professional services are fundamentally different and require a different approach in order to succeed. I am excited about Intapp's vision, combining their industry platform with passive contact and relationship data that is purpose-built for partners and their marketing and business development professionals."

About gwabbit

gwabbit is the world's leading provider of automated email contact and relationship intelligence solutions for professional solutions. gwabbit automatically manages contact and relationship data, ensuring the highest level of accuracy, and leverages this data for Enterprise Relationship Management and enhanced CRM content. For more information, visit www.gwabbit.com .

About Intapp

Intapp provides the first and only Professional and Financial Services Industry Cloud to help firms shift to a modernization strategy and gain a growth edge in today's competitive marketplace. Over 1,500 customers globally, including 96 of the Global 100 law firms, five of the top eight global accounting firms, and more than 600 capital markets and financial advisory firms, rely on us. We offer intelligent solutions - purpose-built for partner-led firms - spanning the entire client lifecycle, from strategy through origination and execution. Intapp is backed by Temasek and Great Hill Partners. For more information, visit www.intapp.com

