Nasdaq Copenhagen has given the below observation status: ISIN Navn DK0010006329 Santa Fe Group Santa Fe Group is given observation status, because material uncertainty exists as to the Group's and the Parent Company's ability to continue as a going concern. According to rule 2.7 in Rules for issuers of shares, the exchange may decide to place a company's shares or other securities in the observation segment. We refer to the company's announcement of 31 March 2019. For further information, please contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tlf. 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=717010