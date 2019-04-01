Sidley Austin LLP is pleased to announce that Sara George will join the firm in London as a partner in its Securities and Derivatives Enforcement and Regulatory practice. Ms. George was previously a partner at Stephenson Harwood LLP and prior to that, served as a prosecutor for the Financial Services Authority (FSA).

Ms. George is highly experienced in international regulatory and criminal investigations, particularly in the financial services sector. She advises clients on a variety of matters, including accusations of involvement in regulatory contraventions, market abuse, insider trading, money laundering, fraud, corruption and bribery. She is recognized for having brought landmark cases, including the first criminal prosecution by the FSA against a director for misleading the market, and the first Listing Rule contravention.

As a criminal barrister, Ms. George advocated before the Financial Services Tribunal, the Regulatory Decisions Committee of the Financial Conduct Authority, and the Crown Court and the Court of Appeal. She also has led numerous criminal and regulatory investigations involving the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Department of Justice.

"Sara is well-known and respected for her vast experience and involvement in high-profile criminal and regulatory investigations," said Tom Thesing, managing partner of Sidley's London office and a member of the firm's Executive Committee. "She symbolizes the premier talent we've come to attract in the pursuit of our strategic plan. Sara's arrival will strengthen our leading global Regulatory and Enforcement client offerings as part of our expanding Disputes team here in London."

With 2,000 lawyers in 20 offices around the globe, Sidley is a premier legal adviser for clients across the spectrum of industries. Follow Sidley on Twitter @SidleyLaw.

