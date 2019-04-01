The acquired company owns more than 1 GW of solar capacity, including operational large-scale plants and projects still under development. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.French energy giant EDF has completed the acquisition of France-based solar company Luxel for an undisclosed sum. With this transaction, the utility - which entered into exclusive negotiations with Luxel Group shareholders in mid-February - said that its renewable energy arm, EDF Renewables, will increase its operational PV portfolio in France by 130 MW to 320 MW. The unit's pipeline of projects under development ...

