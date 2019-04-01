Human action and the interest rate

People value present goods more highly than future goods. For instance, an apple available today is considered more valuable than the same apple available in, say, one month. This is expressive of time preference - which is an undeniable fact, a category of human action.

The sentence "Humans act" is a logically irrefutable truth. It cannot be denied without causing a logical contradiction. By saying "Humans can not act", you act and thus contradict your ... (Dr. Thorsten Polleit)

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...