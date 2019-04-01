

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:45 am ET Monday, IHS Markit is slated to publish PMI data of Italy. Thereafter, final manufacturing PMI reports from France and Germany are due at 3.50 am ET and 3.55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit releases Eurozone final manufacturing PMI for March.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro fell against the franc and the pound, it held steady against the greenback and the yen.



The euro was worth 1.1236 against the greenback, 124.77 against the yen, 1.1178 against the franc and 0.8595 against the pound as of 3:40 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX