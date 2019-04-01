EMEA Capital Founder Osman Semerci Invests in Healthy Food Shop and Restaurant Chain

LONDON, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran investor and founder of EMEA Capital, Osman Semerci, has expanded his portfolio to include the food industry. Semerci recently made a significant investment in Little Farm, a healthy food shop and restaurant chain.

Food Prepared and Served with Passion

Little Farm sells and serves breakfast and lunch made with ingredients that are directly sourced from local farms on a daily basis. With flavors that are simple but tasty, the store provides meals that are clean, nutritious, fresh, and that contain essentially healthy calories. Little Farm's flagship shop is located on Worship Street in London.

Osman Semerci's Expertise Finance and Private Equity

Semerci has over two decades of experience in international investments. He launched his career in Turkey before settling in the United Kingdom. Semerci spent several years at the US investment bank Merrill Lynch, holding several high-ranking roles, such as co-president of Global Markets and Investment Banking for the EMEA region and Global Head of Fixed Income in the Currencies and Commodities Division. He later served as managing partner and CEO of Duet Group, a global investment company, and founded EMEA Capital in 2011, becoming its managing partner and CEO. EMEA Capital with headquarters in London specialises in financial markets, private equity, and real estate.