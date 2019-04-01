Gore Attending Two Upcoming Biopharmaceutical Conferences In April

BioProcess International Europe and Interphex

NEWARK, Delaware, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc. ("Gore"), a global materials science company, announces its intention to participate in two upcoming life sciences conferences. At the 2019 BioProcess International Conference Europe (BPI Europe), in Vienna, Joe Cintavey, Gore Product Specialist, will present "A Challenge with Single-Use Technology: Protecting Bulk Drug Substance (DS) during Cold-Chain Handling, Storage, and Transport" on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 2:05 P.M., along the Vaccines Track. The presentation will focus on the challenges of utilizing single-use containers throughout the biologics cold chain and introduce a new solution specifically designed to address these challenges in existing cold chain handling technologies. Gore is also exhibiting at Stand #7.

GORE STA-PURE Flexible Freeze Containers are designed to protect high-value bulk drug substances from container breakage or leakage during frozen handling-typically the most vulnerable stage of the product's journey from processing to delivery. The containers are constructed of a proprietary high-strength fluoropolymer material that is durable after freezing at -86°C (-123°F). In addition to durability, the container's chemically inert, biocompatible, high-purity fluoropolymer composite film has a low extractables profile. It also offers users the convenience and scalability of a single-use system that efficiently uses freezer space. For more information, visit www.gore.com/notthatyouwould.

The same week, April 2-4th, 2019, Gore's product and technical specialists will be available in New York City at Interphex, a premier international pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and device development and manufacturing event, to discuss the full range of Gore's innovative products for the biopharmaceutical industry. From durable, resilient tubes for peristaltic pumps, GORE STA-PURE Pump Tubing, to the GORE LYOGUARD Freeze-Drying Tray, a single-use tray for lyophilization, to chromatography devices and containers for frozen bulk drug substance, the team will be showcasing solutions that address some of the most challenging problems currently facing the biopharmaceutical industry.

About Gore PharmBIO Products

Our technologies, capabilities, and competencies in fluoropolymer science are focused on satisfying the evolving product, regulatory, and quality needs of pharmaceutical and bioprocessing customers, and medical device manufacturers. Products in Gore's PharmBIO portfolio are manufactured in a manner that adheres to relevant current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) as defined in the stringent Gore PharmBIO Products' quality system which is certified to ISO 13485 and ISO 15378.

About Gore

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives. Founded in 1958, Gore has built a reputation for solving complex technical challenges in the most difficult environments and addressing many demanding market application needs ranging from creating medical devices that improve and save lives to enabling new levels of performance in the aerospace, pharmaceutical and mobile electronics markets, among other industries. The company is also known for its strong, team-oriented culture and continued recognition from the Great Place to Work Institute. Headquartered in Newark, Del., Gore employs approximately 9,500 Associates and generates annual revenues that exceed $3 billion. For more information visit gore.com

