Jadestone Energy Inc. Announces Issuance of Stock Options

Jadestone Energy Inc. (AIM:JSE, TSXV:JSE) ("Jadestone" or the "Company"), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, is pleased to announce that on March 29, 2019 it issued an aggregate of 8,000,000 incentive stock options to a number of employees, officers, directors, and consultants, including an individual engaged in investor relations activities on behalf of the Company. The stock options are exercisable for a period of ten years at an exercise price of C$0.85 per share and will vest over a period of three years. The stock options were granted in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan, which has been approved by the Company's shareholders and the TSX Venture Exchange.

Certain persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") were recipients of stock options as detailed below.

PDMR Position Volume Paul Blakeley Executive Director, President and Chief Executive Officer 1,200,000 Dan Young Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer 750,000 Michael Horn Executive Vice President, Corporate and Business Development 750,000 Dennis McShane Non-Executive Chairman 100,000 Robert Lambert Deputy Chairman 75,000 Iain McLaren Non-Executive Director 75,000 Eric Schwitzer Non-Executive Director 75,000 Cedric Fontenit Non-Executive Director 75,000 David Neuhauser Non-Executive Director 75,000

About Jadestone Energy Inc.

Jadestone Energy Inc. is an independent oil and gas company focused on the Asia Pacific region. It has a balanced, low risk, full cycle portfolio of development, production and exploration assets in Australia, Vietnam and the Philippines.



The Company has a 100% operated working interest in Stag, offshore Australia, and a 100% legal and beneficial interest in the Montara assets, and a 99% legal, subject to regulatory approval, beneficial right title, and interest in the associated production licences AC/L7 and AC/L8 (the "Montara Titles"). The remaining 1% legal interest in the Montara Titles is being held on trust by the seller, in favour of the Company, until Australian regulatory approvals relating to the transfer of operatorship of the Montara assets are obtained. Both the Stag and Montara assets include oil producing fields, with further development and exploration potential. The Company has a 100% operated working interest (subject to registration of PVEP's withdrawal) in two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam and is partnered with Total in the Philippines where it holds a 25% working interest in the SC56 exploration block.



Led by an experienced management team with a track record of delivery, who were core to the successful growth of Talisman's business in Asia, the Company is pursuing an acquisition strategy focused on growth and creating value through identifying, acquiring, developing and operating assets throughout the Asia-Pacific region.



Jadestone Energy Inc. is currently listed on the TSXV and AIM. The Company is headquartered in Singapore. For further information on Jadestone please visit www.jadestone-energy.com.



This announcement contains inside information as defined in EU Regulation No. 596/2014 and is in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of that Regulation.





