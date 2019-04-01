sprite-preloader
01.04.2019 | 10:37
BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, April 1

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc (LEI: 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

Director Declaration

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 that Mr Ed Warner OBE, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as non-executive Chair of Air Partner plc with effect from 1 April 2019. Mr Warner will also chair the Nomination Committee and join the Remuneration Committee.

Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2639

1 April 2019


