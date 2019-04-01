sprite-preloader
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 1

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 31 March 2019 were:-
Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) =86.01p
Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 87.71p
Zero Dividend Preference Share (Accounts basis*) = 105.70p
Zero Dividend Preference Share (Articles basis) = 106.20p
* for accounting purposes in accordance with the AIC SORP, issue costs in relation to the Zero Dividend Preference Shares are capitalised and amortised over their expected term.
Contact:
David Holland
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
1 April 2019

