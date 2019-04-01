Infobip Enhances Security and Privacy for Uber Riders and Drivers

Number masking capabilities available for all UAE Uber rides

DUBAI, UAE, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infobip, a global communications company for businesses, and a leader in omnichannel engagement, is helping Uber extend its safety initiatives and improve the privacy of riders and drivers through number masking technology.

Infobip's number masking capabilities play a crucial role in improving the way Uber drivers and riders communicate with each other by allowing personal contact details to remain completely private. The level of anonymity offered through Infobip's technology helps ensure that riders and drivers alike feel safe and comfortable throughout the entire ride-hailing experience - from the initial request to drop off and beyond.

The feature works by connecting riders and drivers directly using a virtual phone number, enabling both parties to communicate with each other to coordinate a pick-up without revealing their personal phone numbers.

"At Uber, safety is always a top priority. We'd like to thank Infobip for helping enhance the safety and privacy of our customers and drivers in the UAE - and making the overall Uber experience more comfortable and enjoyable,' said Rahul Vijay, Global Strategic Sourcing at Uber.

Infobip recognizes that in today's digital era, protecting one's personal information is a key security factor and an important element in enhancing the overall customer experience.

"Your personal phone number is something you don't always share with the world, especially when it comes to interacting with businesses and ride-sharing services. We are proud to help Uber in such an instrumental way, allowing riders and drivers to feel more secure while maintaining their privacy' said Silvio Kutic, CEO, Infobip.

Infobip is the leading company providing number masking for all Uber rides in the United Arab Emirates.

Learn more about the benefits of number masking and Infobip's solutions here.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to bring reliable transportation to everywhere, for everyone. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get a ride at the touch of a button? More than eight years and five billion trips later, we've started tackling an even greater challenge: reducing congestion and pollution in our cities by getting more people into fewer cars.

About Infobip

Infobip powers enterprises to deliver messages across any channel, any device, at anytime and anywhere worldwide. Infobip's technology creates seamless mobile interactions between businesses and people and simplifies the integration of almost all communication capabilities. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to include 61 offices on six continents offering in-house developed messaging platform with the capacity to reach over six billion mobile devices in 190+ countries connected to over 800 telecom networks. The company serves and partners with leading mobile operators, messaging apps, banks, social networks, tech companies, and aggregators.

Contact:

Tina Loncaric

Global Public Relations Director

Infobip

tina.loncaric@infobip.com

tel: +385-99-4699-343

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/826268/Infobip_Logo.jpg