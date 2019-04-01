sprite-preloader
FIRSTGROUP PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, March 29

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

1 April 2019

Name of applicant:FirstGroup plc
Name of scheme:1. FirstGroup Long Term Incentive Plan
2. FirstGroup Share Incentive Plan
3. FirstGroup Sharesave Plan
Period of return:From:1 October 2018To:31 March 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:1. 1,550,000
2. 503,832
3. 4,507,429
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):1. NIL
2. 1,000,000
3. 4,000,000
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):1. NIL
2. 351,746
3. 1,338,280
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:1. 1,550,000
2. 1,152,086
3. 7,169,149

In addition, the information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1

Name of contact:Sarah Steadman, Share Schemes and Company Secretarial Assistant
Telephone number of contact:+44 (0)7515 500036

© 2019 PR Newswire