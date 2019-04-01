FIRSTGROUP PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR Newswire
London, March 29
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
1 April 2019
|Name of applicant:
|FirstGroup plc
|Name of scheme:
|1. FirstGroup Long Term Incentive Plan
2. FirstGroup Share Incentive Plan
3. FirstGroup Sharesave Plan
|Period of return:
|From:
|1 October 2018
|To:
|31 March 2019
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|1. 1,550,000
2. 503,832
3. 4,507,429
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|1. NIL
2. 1,000,000
3. 4,000,000
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|1. NIL
2. 351,746
3. 1,338,280
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|1. 1,550,000
2. 1,152,086
3. 7,169,149
In addition, the information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1
|Name of contact:
|Sarah Steadman, Share Schemes and Company Secretarial Assistant
|Telephone number of contact:
|+44 (0)7515 500036