With effect from April 2, 2019, the subscription rights in Empir Group AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including April 12, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: EMPIR TR B ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012454197 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 171823 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table/230 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------- With effect from April 2, 2019, the paid subscription shares in Empir Group AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: EMPIR BTA B ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012454205 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 171824 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table/230 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Tobias Ställborn or Amanda Takahashi, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB