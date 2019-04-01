sprite-preloader
Montag, 01.04.2019

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 1110 ISIN: GB0003052338  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
01.04.2019 | 11:19
Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Statement re Inside Information

PR Newswire

London, April 1

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: Statement re Inside Information

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc ('the Company') confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the announcement of the annual financial report.

Kelly Nice
for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

1 April 2019


