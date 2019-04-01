BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Directorate Change

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082

Change in Directorate

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc ("the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Ronald Gould as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 April 2019. Mr Gould will also serve as a member of the Company's Audit, Nomination and Management Engagement Committees.

Mr Gould is currently a non-executive director of ONE Re Ltd and Chairman of Think Alliance Asia and Compliance Science Ltd, and was previously a non-executive director of the JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc. He was also previously Managing Director and head of the Promontory Financial Group in China, CEO of Chi-X Asia Pacific, Senior Adviser to the UK Financial Services Authority, CEO of investment bank ABG Sundal Collier and Vice Chairman of Barclays Bank asset management activities.

The directorships of publicly quoted companies held by Mr Gould in the last five years as at the date of this announcement are listed below:

Non-Executive Director JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc

Mr Gould does not have any interest in the ordinary shares of the Company at the present time.

There are no further details or disclosures required under Listing Rule 9.6.13R in respect of Mr Gould.

Ms S Beynsberger

For and on behalf of

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Date: 1 April 2019