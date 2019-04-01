Regulatory News:

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC 40] (Paris:PUB) confirms that it is studying the potential acquisition of Epsilon, which is currently under a sale process by Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS). Epsilon is a major player in data and targeted marketing solutions (mass personalization) operating mainly in North America.

The Group's governing bodies feel an obligation to study any possibility to strengthen its position thanks to assets that could fit the Group's strategy and bring an enhanced service to the Group's clients, while reinforcing its competitiveness for the future.

This being said, as discussions are currently underway and the project is being analyzed, the Group cannot give any indication on whether a transaction would materialize or not and, should the Group decide to make an offer, under which terms and conditions. It has happened again recently that the Group studied potential targets but chose not to make any offer as the contemplated transactions did not meet the necessary criteria.

In compliance with its obligations, Publicis Groupe will inform the market should this acquisition materialize.

