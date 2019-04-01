Group press release | Zurich, Switzerland, 01 April 2019

ABB's Dividend Access Facility 2019

ABB is making a facility available for shareholders of ABB Ltd who are tax-resident in Sweden and holding shares of ABB Ltd registered with Euroclear Sweden - that allows them to receive the dividend relating to those shares in Swedish kronor without deduction of Swiss withholding tax.

Such shareholders can apply to take part in the Dividend Access Facility (DAF) starting on April 1 through April 23, 2019. Current shareholders who participated in ABB's DAF in 2018 will be registered automatically for the DAF in 2019.

Assuming that shareholders approve the dividend at ABB's Annual General Meeting on May 2, 2019, the dividend under the DAF is expected to be paid on May 10, 2019.

The dividend will be paid in Swedish kronor through Euroclear Sweden and will correspond to the dividend that ABB Ltd pays in Swiss francs (the CHF/SEK exchange rate for the dividend will be determined on May 3, 2019). The dividend will be taxed according to the relevant Swedish tax rules valid for each person or entity.

Further information is available on the ABB Sweden website at www.abb.se/aktie or under the following hotline number: +46 (0)8 518 01 555.

