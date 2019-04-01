The transaction feeds the growing appetite of institutional investors for solar projects and provides SunPower with more cash.Only a day after its Analyst Day in New York, SunPower published an SEC filing that highlights two significant trends in the U.S. solar market: the wall of money that is looking for predictable returns from solar, and the increasing ability of third-party solar companies to monetize portfolios of distributed assets. SunPower has entered into an agreement to sell its interests in companies that hold leases for solar assets, under sale-leaseback financing agreements with ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...