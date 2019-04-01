

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rallied on Monday as upbeat manufacturing data from China as well as signs of progress in trade talks between the world's two largest economies bolstered investors' appetite for risk.



Investors shrugged off a closely-watched survey showing that Germany's factory sector shrunk at a faster pace than initially reported in March.



The euro zone manufacturing sector saw its biggest contraction for nearly six years in March, as demand and output slumped, IHS Markit said. The German manufacturing PMI dropped to 44.1, its lowest score since July 2012.



The benchmark DAX was up 169 points or 1.46 percent at 11,694 in opening deals after climbing 0.9 percent on Friday.



Evotec jumped 3.4 percent after saying it has completed its conversion into a company under European law.



Infineon Technologies rallied nearly 5 percent and Dialog Semiconductor advanced 2.7 percent after Apple supplier Foxconn Industrial posted better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter.



