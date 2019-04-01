

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Royalty Pharma, a privately-held company that acquires pharmaceutical royalties, with over $16 billion in royalty assets, announced Monday an agreement to acquire royalty interest on future global net sales of Eli Lilly and Co.'s (LLY) Emgality (galcanezumab) from Arteaus Therapeutics, a biotechnology development company co-founded by Atlas Venture and OrbiMed. The deal is for $260 million.



Emgality (galcanezumab) is an anti-CGRP antibody for the prevention of migraine. It is an at-home, once monthly self-injection for the preventative treatment of episodic and chronic migraine in adults.



Emgality was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on September 27, 2018 and by the European Medicines Agency on November 14, 2018.



David Grayzel, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Arteaus and Partner, Atlas Venture, said, 'Having led the initial clinical proof of concept studies for Emgality, we are thrilled to see its expanding impact on patients suffering from this severely debilitating disease. The commitment of patients, researchers, and our innovative collaboration with Eli Lilly all contributed to accelerate the development of this new approach to migraine treatment.'



Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP served as legal advisor to Arteaus. Jones Day and Maiwald served as legal advisors to Royalty Pharma.



