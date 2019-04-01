Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Additional Listing of Shares

TO: PR NEWSWIRE

FROM: CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

LEI:213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

DATE:1 April 2019

ADDITIONAL LISTING OF SHARES

The Board announces that an application has been made to the UK Listing Authority and the London Stock Exchange for the block listing of 775,258 ordinary shares of 25 pence each in the capital of the Company which will, when issued, rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares of the Company. The block listing will be used for the purposes of operating the premium control policy of the Company and it is expected that this block listing will become effective at 8.00 a.m. on 3 April 2019.

Any shares issued in connection with this block listing application will be issued at prices which shall be a premium to net asset value and therefore will not result in a dilution of the net asset value per share of the Company.

All enquiries

PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 0131 538 1400

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com