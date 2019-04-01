

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rallied on Monday as investors cheered signs of progress in high-level trade talks between the world's two largest economies and positive manufacturing data from China.



Beijing announced that it would continue to suspend additional tariffs on U.S. vehicles and auto parts after April 1 as a gesture after Washington delayed tariff hikes on Chinese imports.



A delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He will be in Washington this week for another round of talks.



Investors, meanwhile, shrugged off regional data showing that the euro zone manufacturing sector saw its biggest contraction for nearly six years in March, as demand and output slumped.



Eurozone inflation slowed in March, defying expectations for stability, while the unemployment rate remained unchanged in February.



Headline inflation slowed to 1.4 percent from 1.5 percent in February. Economists had expected the inflation rate to remain unchanged.



The euro area jobless rate was 7.8 percent in February, same as in January. That was in line with economists' expectations.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 53 points or 0.98 percent at 5,402 in opening deals after rallying 1 percent on Friday.



Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale were up over 1 percent each.



