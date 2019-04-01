TSG Consulting Moves to New Premises in Hildesheim, Germany

HILDESHEIM, Germany, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TSG Consulting, a leading chemical regulatory and technical consulting organisation and a Science Group company, today announces the move of its Germany office to new premises in Hildesheim, Lower Saxony. TSG's German team specialises in providing a full regulatory efficacy service for the plant protection and biocides industries, with experts also supporting the registration, authorisation and notification of crop protection and biocidal products in the European Union (EU).

Daryl Thomas, Managing Director of TSG Consulting in Europe says: "We are delighted to be moving to superior offices as we continue to strengthen our services across Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Benelux. We have a long history of providing a highly efficient regulatory efficacy service, as well as being a centre for national authorisation work across the region. This move also enables us to strengthen our Only Representative (OR) services under the EU REACH chemical regulation."

Led by Stefanie Humpert, Team Leader & Senior Regulatory Scientist, TSG's efficacy experts provide a full biological regulatory efficacy service for crop protection products including Biological Assessment Dossiers (BADs), Draft Registration Reports (dRRs), data gap analysis, GAP harmonisation and study design and monitoring. The German office is also a centre for national authorisation work in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Benelux, with Jörg Euler heading up business development in this area. The work in Germany complements that of TSG's other European offices, which specialise in national approvals, scientific expertise and dossier work.

TSG's German-based experts also include Eneree Gundalai, Project Manager, who provides biocidal product efficacy study design and monitoring and data gap analysis for biocidal product registrations under National (transitional) arrangements or under the BPR (Biocidal Product Regulation (EU) No 528/2012). Eneree works closely with colleagues in France, Spain and the UK servicing the biocidal products industry.

The move also allows TSG to strengthen its OR services for REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation, and Restriction of Chemicals Regulation EC/1907/2006). This is led in EU27 by Frank Freidel, Senior Regulatory Manager, and is in addition to TSG's OR service running out of the UK office.

Effective immediately, the new address for TSG Consulting (registered name TSGE Deutschland GmbH) is Lavesstraße 4, 31137 Hildesheim, Germany.

About TSG Consulting

TSG provides companies with high-quality regulatory and scientific consulting services. We help clients worldwide address the technical and regulatory issues in taking their products to market in multiple jurisdictions. Our scientific expertise, regulatory knowledge and understanding of local nuances enable our clients to navigate the complex and ever-changing regulatory landscape across the globe.

We serve a number of key markets and industry sectors including agricultural, industrial, consumer, food and beverage, animal health, and medical. Our teams comprise scientists and regulatory experts - many of whom have previously held positions at regulatory agencies, departments and in industry. This combination of science, regulatory expertise and knowledge of how institutions and industry operate provides our clients with superior and well-rounded guidance.

TSG Consulting is a Science Group company. Science Group provides independent advisory and leading-edge product development services focused on science and technology initiatives. It has offices in Europe and North America, two UK-based dedicated R&D innovation centres and more than 400 employees. Other Science Group companies include Sagentia, Oakland Innovation, OTM Consulting & Leatherhead Food Research.

About Science Group

