Genoil Inc.: Lloyd's Register Provides Independent Measurement on the Outcome of Genoil's GHU Demonstration

Landmark Process Demonstration, Shows that Genoil's GHU Unit Can Convert High Sulphur Heavy Fuel Oil Into 2020 Compliant Marine Fuel

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2019 / (OTC PINK: GNOLF) Genoil Inc., the publicly traded clean technology engineering company for the energy industry, announced today that it's Hydroconversion Upgrader (GHU®) has received an independent third-party witness from Lloyd's Register (LR) regarding the outcome of the demonstration of the desulphurisation process stated to reduce the sulphur content of a High Sulphur Heavy Fuel Oil (HSFO) marine fuel from 1.72% sulphur content to 0.38% - a content level that meets the International Maritime Organisation's (IMO) 2020 sulphur compliance standards.

Leveraging on a considerably improved patented fixed-bed reactor technology, the GHU can be built alongside existing refinery infrastructure in major bunkering hubs rather than incurring the costs to develop and build all new infrastructure.

Muhammad Usman, Lloyd's Register, Product Manager - Fuel oil bunker analysis and advisory service (FOBAS), stated:""Although LR did not have full visibility of the technical approach used by Genoil's process or demonstration and was not present throughout, the sample analysed from the output sample of the demonstration was 0.38% m/m, in comparison to the feedstock used for the process which was stated to be an ISO-F-RMG380 fuel with sulphur content of 1.7% m/m."

David Lifschultz, CEO of Genoil., added: "Gaining independent verification from a renowned shipping classification society of the product characteristics of the supplied sample at entry to the GHU process and the end product at completion of the process is a significant step for Genoil in proving to the industry that there is a less expensive means of ensuing compliance with 2020 regulations that doesn't require paying a large premium for distillate fuels, or investing millions of dollars of capital, which may never see full payback, in scrubber technology or LNG. And because the GHU produces fuel with the same properties of heavy fuel oil minus the sulphur content, it also reduces the risk of engine damage, which so many in the industry are concerned with in relation to new hybrid distillate products."

It was stated that the exercise was run with conventional high sulphur RMG 380 grade sourced from Rotterdam. A sample was taken by Lloyd's Register of the input material and sealed in a FOBAS bottle (cap seal 1834910).

The news comes after the latest successful demonstration run for the GHU conducted for Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) at Genoil's state-of-the-art multipurpose demonstration facility hosted by the UFA Scientific Research Institute of Petroleum Refining and Petrochemistry located in Bashkortostan, conducted in October and November 2018.

About Genoil Inc.

Genoil has developed a proprietary, state of the art advanced hydroconversion process technology, the Hydroconversion Upgrader (GHU), which reduces sulfur and produces clean-burning fuels for transportation. The company is deeply focused on the downstream transportation refining industries especially shipping. Hydroconversion is a well-known and proven desulfurization process, proven on feedstocks ranging from crude oil to Naptha.

About The Genoil Hydroconversion Upgrader:

The Genoil Hydroconversion Upgrader (GHU®), is an advanced upgrading and desulfurization technology, which converts heavy or sour crude oil into much more valuable light low sulphur oil for a very low cost. The GHU achieves 96% pitch conversion and 95% desulfurization with an operating cost of up to 75% less than the competition. For Conoco Canada Ltd, Genoil converted their bitumen of 6-8.5 API and converted it to 24.5 API. We also removed 92% of the sulphur reducing the amount from 5.14 % to below 0.24%. These results were taken by Conoco Canada Ltd, who had them analysed by Core Laboratories, one of the largest service providers of core and fluid analysis in the petroleum industry.

