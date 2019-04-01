DW Catalyst Fund Ltd - Audit Hold-back and final distribution

DW CATALYST FUND LIMITED (IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION) (THE "COMPANY")

Audit Hold-back and final distribution

At an extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 2 August 2017, the shareholders of the Company passed resolutions to wind-up the Company and appointed Linda Johnson and Ashley Paxton of KPMG Channel Islands Limited as joint liquidators (the "Liquidators").

To date the Liquidators have, pursuant to the Discount Trigger Circular dated 17 February 2017 and the Liquidation Circular dated 12 July 2017 (the "Circulars"), made four interim liquidation payments to Redeeming Shareholders and four interim liquidation payments to Continuing Shareholders.

As stated in the Liquidators' announcement dated 17 August 2018, and as detailed in the Circulars, DW Catalyst Offshore Fund Limited (the "Feeder Fund") held back an amount equal to 5% of the aggregate of the redemption proceeds received by the Company in 2018. The Company is expecting to receive from the Feeder Fund an amount not exceeding the amount held back by the Feeder Fund (the "Hold-back Amount") following the completion of the audit of the Feeder Fund. It was originally expected that the receipt of the Hold-Back amount would take place in March 2019, however due to delays in the completion of the audit of the Feeder Fund the Company has been instructed that receipt of the Hold-back Amount will now likely be at the end of April 2019.

On this basis the Liquidators currently estimate that the Company will distribute the Hold-back Amount as a final distribution in May 2019, apportioned accordingly between the relevant number of Continuing Shareholders and Redeeming Shareholders.

A further announcement in relation to the timing and amount of the final distribution will be made once the Company is in receipt of the Hold-back amount.

Enquiries:

The Liquidators

Linda Johnson and Ashley Paxton

