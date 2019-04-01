Global Fertilizer Additives Market Exhibits Increased Traction for Nitrogen-Based Fertilizers to Deliver 4.2% CAGR, Reports Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --It has been noticed that fertilizer additives market is projected to stay fragmented due to the presence of several regional players. Furthermore, the target market is likely to experience moderate growth during the coming years as a result of diminishing average arable land along with rising demand for food and agricultural harvest. Fact.MR has actively researched these facts and presented through an informative study published on its online portal. The report is titled "Fertilizer Additives Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2018-2028", which discourse valuable information focusing on vital market factors such as opportunity analysis, market dynamics, value chain analysis, Y-o-Y growth and much more.

As per research specifics, the fertilizer additives market during the period 2018-2028, is projected to showcase growth at 4.2% CAGR. This development is motivated by several conditions such as the introduction of organic anti-caking agents to be used in fertilizer manufacturing.

North America Earns Significant Market Share

Presently, North America manages a significant share in the fertilizer additives market. This possession is due to the presence of multiple leading players. Moreover, the implementation of stringent regulations associated to fertilizer usage has acted as a vital factor which is safeguarding the growth of the fertilizer additive market across North America.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan is likely to deliver a surprise growth chart during the forecast period owing to the expansion of economies and presence of largely agricultural dependent nations in India, China and Pakistan. Interestingly, thumping demand for nitrogen-based fertilizers is picking pace in the region, thereby, expected to fuel growth in the fertilizer additives market.

Escalating Investments in Agricultural Farming to Assist Growth of Fertilizer Additives Market

It is vital to know that, farmers around the globe world are progressively reflecting an inclination to spend more on agriculture with an aim to increase the production from a particular land. Furthermore, the governments are working hard to launch initiatives for supporting farmers in order to reduce the expenditure burden which hangs over their head. The easy access to fertilizer and fertilizer additives is one of the basic steps which is included to simplify this task. Therefore, all these factors are likely to boost the global market for fertilizer additives.

Addition of Modern Materials and Innovative Manufacturing Processes Expected to Boost Opportunities

According to this Fact.MR study, technological advancements are likely to influence the fertilizer additives market as manufacturers are focusing their efforts on the growth of new and lucrative techniques for the creation of fertilizer additives. Furthermore, numerous researches employed towards leveraging technology for the improvement in performance of fertilizers is expected to steer growth in the fertilizer additives market.

The final section of the report is dedicated to highpoint the competitive analysis. This section talks about the primary manufacturers operating in the global fertilizer additives market. Readers can access a clear insight about the competitive dashboard along with specifics related to mergers, acquisitions and expansions. The major players mentioned in the report include names like Clariant AG, Arkema S.A., Dorf Ketal, Hubei Forbon Technology Co Lt, Chemipol SA, Fertibon Products Pvt Ltd, Neelam Aqua & Speciality Chem (P) Ltd, KAO Chemicals, Novochem Group, Solvay and Tolsa Group.

