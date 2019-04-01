BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - February 2019

BH Macro Limited

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

Monthly Shareholder Report - February 2019

Attached is a link to the February 2019 Monthly Shareholder Report for BH Macro Limited.





https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/844274/BMA___Newsletter___February_2019___ADV010417_docx.pdf





Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Harry Rouillard +44 (0) 1481 74 5315