

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil rose on Monday to build on its largest first-quarter gains in nearly a decade, with signs of tightening supply, progress in U.S.-China trade talks and positive manufacturing data from China supporting prices.



Global benchmark Brent crude jumped 84 cents or 1.25 percent to $68.42 a barrel, after having risen by 27 percent in the January-March quarter.



U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were up 42 cents or 0.7 percent at $60.56 a barrel, after having climbed 32 percent in the first quarter.



Investors cheered signs of progress in Sino-U.S. trade talks, with Washington saying the negotiations that concluded on Friday in Beijing were 'candid and constructive'.



Beijing announced that it would continue to suspend additional tariffs on U.S. vehicles and auto parts after April 1 as a gesture after Washington delayed tariff hikes on Chinese imports.



A delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He will be in Washington this week for another round of talks.



Positive manufacturing data from China also helped to buoy prices.



Official data showed that China's factory activity in March unexpectedly grew for the first time in fourth months.



The Caixin/Markit PMI also showed the manufacturing sector in the world's second biggest economy returning to growth.



On the supply front, U.S. energy firms last week reduced the number of oil rigs operating to their lowest in nearly a year, cutting the most rigs during one quarter in three years, according to energy services firm Baker Hughes.



