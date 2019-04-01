Global Fava Beans Market Worth USD 3.72 Billion by 2025: Hexa Research

FELTON, California, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fava beans market is expected to reach USD 3.72 billion by 2025. The rapidly growing vegan population on a global level as a result of increasing concerns regarding cardiovascular disorders associated with red meat is expected to remain a favorable factor for the market.

Fava beans are considered a key source of protein, folate, fiber, minerals, vitamins, copper, zinc, magnesium, potassium, and selenium. It is considered effective in maintaining blood pressure, boosting the immune system, and improving bone health in the human body.

In 2017, animal feed accounted for more than 20.0% revenue share. Brown beans are primarily used as a functional ingredient in animal feed industry countries such as the U.S., UK, and Germany. The positive outlook of the animal feed industry in countries such as China and India is projected to present growth opportunities for the market in the near future.

Faba beans form a part of the diet in the Middle East and Africa due to its nutritional value. The beans are an essential ingredient in the formulation of ful medames, a traditional breakfast in the Middle East & Africa region. It is also consumed as a staple food in South American countries such as Venezuela, Brazil, and Bolivia. The powder form is expected to gain momentum as an ingredient in making bread and pasta due to its fine texture and nutritional profile.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Global Fava Beans Market Size And Forecast, By Application (Human Nutrition, Animal Feed), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Region, And Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-report/fava-beans-market

As of 2017, China was the largest producer of fava beans followed by Australia, Ethiopia, France, Egypt, Morocco, UK, Germany, Peru, and Italy. Some prominent exporters include China, UK, France, Ethiopia, Canada, Latvia, and Lithuania. On the other hand, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Norway, Indonesia, Canada, Spain, and UAE are among the key importers of faba beans.

Asia Pacific was the largest market accounting for more than 40.0% in 2017. Increasing health consciousness among consumers in countries such as India and China are expected to drive consumption of roasted seeds including fava beans as a low-fat protein alternative. In the North America region, increasing concerns over glutamic disorders and lactose intolerances is expected to have a positive impact on the market.

Over the past few years, the manufacturers have increased their spending on product innovation. In November 2018, Enlightened, a food & beverage manufacturer, launched a wide range of snacks derived from broad beans.

Download free sample report on global fava beans market

Some of the key companies in the market include BI Nutraceuticals, GrainCorp, Dunns (Long Sutton) Limited, Sun Impex, Centre State Exports Pty Ltd, Nuttee Bean Co., The Happy Snack Company Prairie Fava, and VERSO FOOD OY.

In November 2018, VERSO FOOD OY invested Euro 10 million in the new production facility in Kauhava, Finland. This production capacity expansion is expected to ensure the supply of its finished products including faba beans.

Browse related reports by Hexa Research:

Gluten Free Food Market - The gluten free food market is estimated to grow at an approximate CAGR of 10.4% from 2016 to 2024. The growing number of people suffering from celiac disease and with gluten sensitivity is one of the major factors driving the growth in the gluten free food market.

The gluten free food market is estimated to grow at an approximate CAGR of 10.4% from 2016 to 2024. The growing number of people suffering from celiac disease and with gluten sensitivity is one of the major factors driving the growth in the gluten free food market. Inulin Market - The global inulin market is expected to be valued at approximately USD 2.4 billion and it is projected to grow at an approximate CAGR of over 10% over the forecast period.

The global inulin market is expected to be valued at approximately and it is projected to grow at an approximate CAGR of over 10% over the forecast period. Vegetable Oil Market - Increasing vegetable oils application in fuel production, culinary, soaps and perfume formulations is expected to drive the global market over the forecast period.

Increasing vegetable oils application in fuel production, culinary, soaps and perfume formulations is expected to drive the global market over the forecast period. Rice Bran Oil Market - Global Rice bran oil market is expected to achieve significant growth over the forecast period on account of its growing popularity in food & supplements as well as cosmetics & health care industry.

Hexa Research has segmented the global fava beans market report based on application, distribution channel and region:-

Segmentation by application

Human Nutrition

Animal Feed

Segmentation by distribution channel

Online

Offline

Segmentation by region

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

Asia Pacific

China



Australia

Central & South America

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Key players analyzed:

GrainCorp Limited

BI Nutraceuticals

Dunns ( Long Sutton ) Limited

) Limited Centre State Exports Pty Ltd

Sun Impex B.V.

Nuttee Bean Co.

Prairie Fava

The Happy Snack Company

VERSO FOOD OY

Adag International Trading PLC

About Hexa Research

Hexa Research is a market research and consulting organization, offering industry reports, custom research and consulting services to a host of key industries across the globe. We offer comprehensive business intelligence in the form of industry reports which help our clients obtain clarity about their business environment and enable them to undertake strategic growth initiatives.

Contact:

Michelle T.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Hexa Research

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-800-489-3075

Email: sales@hexaresearch.com

Web: https://www.hexaresearch.com/