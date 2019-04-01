Approximately 420 MW of solar power was newly installed in February. The strong growth for the first two months of the year was mainly due to the FIT cuts for commercial PV projects.Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) registered around 418.6 MW of new PV systems in February. A good 386.8 MW of this was for projects that were built outside of the country's tender scheme for installations above 750 kW in size. Many of the projects are likely to be large rooftop PV arrays with capacities of 40 kW to 750 kW. A monthly extraordinary FIT cut has been in effect for them since February. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...