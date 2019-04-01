

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices dipped on Monday and the dollar backed off three-week highs as positive manufacturing data from China and hopes for a U.S.-China trade deal helped to bolster investors' appetite for riskier assets.



Spot gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,289.97 per ounce, after touching its lowest level since March 8 at $1,286.35 in the previous session. U.S. gold futures were down 0.3 percent at $1,294.55 an ounce.



Equity markets rose across Asia and Europe after Washington said the Sino-U.S. trade negotiations that concluded on Friday in Beijing were 'candid and constructive'.



Beijing announced that it would continue to suspend additional tariffs on U.S. vehicles and auto parts after April 1 as a gesture after Washington delayed tariff hikes on Chinese imports.



A delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He will be in Washington this week for another round of talks.



Growth worries also eased somewhat after official data showed that China's factory activity in March unexpectedly grew for the first time in fourth months.



The Caixin/Markit PMI also showed the manufacturing sector in the world's second biggest economy returning to growth.



Elsewhere, , the euro zone manufacturing sector saw its biggest contraction for nearly six years in March, while U.K. manufacturing sector grew at the fastest pace in over a year in the month, separate reports showed.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX