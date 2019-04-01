Distinguished Entrepreneur and Developer of a Growing Revolution in Healthcare Brings Global Vision and Experience to the Tree of Knowledge Board

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2019) - Tree of Knowledge International Corp. (CSE: TOKI) (OTC PINK: TRKWF) (the "Company" or "TOKI") is pleased to announce that Industry leader, George Barakat, has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors as of Monday, April 1st, 2019. To watch Mr. Barakat share his vision in a recent personal presentation summarizing advancements in the Jack Nathan Healthcare System, click here.

Serving more than 2 million patient visits across Canada and Mexico, Jack Nathan Health is actively building a turnkey medical and dental healthcare system that has the potential to streamline medical care around the world. Mr. Barakat has cultivated a global industry leader from a lean startup in healthcare, to a strong system now successfully servicing the Canadian community with over 70 locations thus far in operation.

Serving previously as Co-founder and CEO of Mass Med Media, a digital media company, Mr. Barakat brings a wealth of knowledge to the table with extensive experience in optimizing brand engagement in large retail environments.

Jack Nathan Health Medical Clinics are committed to providing convenient patient access to a full range of quality healthcare services. Built as highly inviting bright, modern, state-of-the-art medical clinics, this pioneering institution offers barrier-free access including large exam rooms and cutting-edge technology. Management of Jack Nathan Health has embraced a universal vision, and plans to take its advanced and simplified system of preventative and quality healthcare, from checkups to immunization and exams, to families around the globe.

"The recent strategic alliance consummated between our companies is designed specifically to align our common vision, interests, and goals. As a result, we believe TOKI will be able to facilitate a robust expansion into JNH locations in Canada, Mexico, and abroad," stated Mr. George Barakat, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Jack Nathan Health Inc.

He concluded: Tree of Knowledge has achieved notable success in the industry, leading in Cannabinoids Medicine education, research and effective prescribing practices. We believe a revolution in medicine is standing on the threshold of colossal discovery and growth. I'm pleased to join the TOKI Board in bringing cutting-edge products through our cutting-edge systems."

"We are very pleased to have reached this milestone. With congruent visions, the team comes together with a sharpened focus supplying Jack Nathan Health patients with tailored solutions across its platform. The appointment of Mr. George Barakat solidifies our partnership, and cements the commitment between Jack Nathan Heath and Tree of Knowledge, giving both companies an advantageous competitive edge," stated Jean Paul Gaillard, Chief Executive Officer, Tree of Knowledge International.

Mr. Ernie Eves has stepped down as a Director and Chairman of the Board as of Monday, the 1st of April. His efforts are highly appreciated and Management of TOKI wishes him the best in future endeavors.

Cannabis has been legal in Canada for medical purposes since 2001. Requiring a doctor's approval, patients must buy direct from producers licensed by the federal government. According to Statistics Canada, 4.9 million Canadians used cannabis in 2017, spending $5.7 billion Canadian dollars on marijuana, with 90% of that on the illegal market. For context, Canada has a population of 37.1 million, which is about one-tenth of that of the U.S. It's close in size, population wise, to California, which has 39.7 million residents.

About Jack Nathan Health Jack Nathan Health is a privately owned and operated Canadian company-and a proud partner of Walmart Canada-dedicated to improving access to healthcare by partnering with highly-qualified medical professionals and delivering consistent, easy-access, patient-centric quality care in state-of-the-art medical and dental clinics conveniently located inside Walmart Supercenters, with 70-plus locations across Canada. Clinics are independently owned and operated under license by Jack Nathan Medical Inc., and not affiliated with Walmart. Jack Nathan Health is a registered trade-mark of Jack Nathan Medical Inc. All representations contained herein are made solely by Jack Nathan Health or its licensed owner operators, and not independently verified by Walmart. All Walmart trademarks are the property of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. and are used under license.

For more information, virtual clinic tours, and social media links, visit www.jacknathanhealth.com.

About Tree of Knowledge International Corp. With its head office in Toronto and operations in North York, Ontario and Spokane, Washington, TOK currently has three primary business segments: (1) Multidisciplinary specialty pain clinics with a focus on the treatment of chronic pain, including controlled applications of medical cannabis in Canada, (2) Development of formulated products for therapeutic purposes and natural health product alternatives at its manufacturing facility in Spokane, which provides formulations for the Company's products and for third parties equivalent to GMP standards, and (3) Distribution and sale of hemp-based cannabidiol ("CBD") products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Brazil and China. Through its Toronto Poly Clinic, the Company has gleaned extensive expertise from being involved in one of the largest observational clinical trials on medical cannabis and from its ongoing direct patient experience. The Company has developed and implemented MCERP (Medical Cannabis Education, Research and Best Practice Platform) and MCORP (Medical Cannabis Opioid Reduction Program) with great success. Currently the Company has research agreements with multiple universities for medical cannabis research and new medical grade products development. TOK's CBD product line contains EVR Premium Hemp Oil, which is an organically grown and handled, gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, synergistic compound that is derived from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved industrial hemp grown in the United States. TOK currently offers several CBD products, which may be used in connection with the treatment of a number of ailments and for general wellness purposes.

For further information please visit: www.tok.ca

