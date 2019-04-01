sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, April 1

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
ROBIN WATSON
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE
b)Initial notification/AmendmentAMENDMENT TO THE INITIAL NOTIFICATION ISSUED AT 14:59 ON 28 MARCH 2019, WHICH INCORRECTLY STATED THE VOLUME OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED AS 93,488
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARD OF SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE TERMS OF THE WOOD 2018 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN

DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING ON 28 MARCH 2021. ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL46,922
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		 46,922

£NIL
e)Date of the transaction
2019-03-28
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name DAVID KEMP
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

b)Initial notification/AmendmentAMENDMENT TO THE INITIAL NOTIFICATION ISSUED AT 14:59 ON 28 MARCH 2019, WHICH INCORRECTLY STATED THE VOLUME OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED AS 52,459
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARD OF SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE TERMS OF THE WOOD 2018 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN

DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING ON 28 MARCH 2021. ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL26,230
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		26,230

£NIL
e)Date of the transaction
2019-03-28
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
SUE MACDONALD
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION
b)Initial notification/AmendmentAMENDMENT TO THE INITIAL NOTIFICATION ISSUED AT 14:59 ON 28 MARCH 2019, WHICH INCORRECTLY STATED THE VOLUME OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED AS 28,254
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARD OF SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE TERMS OF THE WOOD 2018 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN

DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING ON 28 MARCH 2021. ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL14,127
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		 14,127

£NIL
e)Date of the transaction
2019-03-28
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name BOB MACDONALD
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
CEO - SPECIALIST TECHNICAL SOLUTIONS

b)Initial notification/AmendmentAMENDMENT TO THE INITIAL NOTIFICATION ISSUED AT 14:59 ON 28 MARCH 2019, WHICH INCORRECTLY STATED THE VOLUME OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED AS 29,716
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARD OF SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE TERMS OF THE WOOD 2018 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN

DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING ON 28 MARCH 2021. ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL14,858
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		14,858

£NIL
e)Date of the transaction
2019-03-28
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name NINA SCHOFIELD
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusEXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - HEALTH, SAFETY, SECURITY, ENVIRONMENT AND ASSURANCE

b)Initial notification/AmendmentAMENDMENT TO THE INITIAL NOTIFICATION ISSUED AT 14:59 ON 28 MARCH 2019, WHICH INCORRECTLY STATED THE VOLUME OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED AS 29,476
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARD OF SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE TERMS OF THE WOOD 2018 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN

DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING ON 28 MARCH 2021. ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL14,738
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		 14,738

£NIL
e)Date of the transaction
2019-03-28
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name DAVE STEWART
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
CEO - ASSET SOLUTIONS EUROPE AFRICA ASIA & AUSTRALIA

b)Initial notification/AmendmentAMENDMENT TO THE INITIAL NOTIFICATION ISSUED AT 14:59 ON 28 MARCH 2019, WHICH INCORRECTLY STATED THE VOLUME OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED AS 35,205
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARD OF SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE TERMS OF THE WOOD 2018 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN

DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING ON 28 MARCH 2021. ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL17,602
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		 17,602

£NIL
e)Date of the transaction
2019-03-28
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name ANDREW STEWART
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
CEO - ASSET SOLUTIONS AMERICAS

b)Initial notification/AmendmentAMENDMENT TO THE INITIAL NOTIFICATION ISSUED AT 14:59 ON 28 MARCH 2019, WHICH INCORRECTLY STATED THE VOLUME OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED AS 32,928
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARD OF SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE TERMS OF THE WOOD 2018 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN

DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING ON 28 MARCH 2021. ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL16,464
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		16,464

£NIL
e)Date of the transaction
2019-03-28
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name ANN MASSEY
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status CEO - ENVIRONMENT& INFRASTRUCTURE SOLUTIONS
b)Initial notification/AmendmentAMENDMENT TO THE INITIAL NOTIFICATION ISSUED AT 14:59 ON 28 MARCH 2019, WHICH INCORRECTLY STATED THE VOLUME OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED AS 32,811
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARD OF SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE TERMS OF THE WOOD 2018 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN

DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING ON 28 MARCH 2021. ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL16,406
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		16,406

£NIL
e)Date of the transaction
2019-03-28
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

