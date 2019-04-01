WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

ROBIN WATSON 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE b) Initial notification/Amendment AMENDMENT TO THE INITIAL NOTIFICATION ISSUED AT 14:59 ON 28 MARCH 2019, WHICH INCORRECTLY STATED THE VOLUME OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED AS 93,488 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE TERMS OF THE WOOD 2018 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN



DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING ON 28 MARCH 2021. ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 46,922 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 46,922



£NIL e) Date of the transaction

2019-03-28 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name DAVID KEMP 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER



b) Initial notification/Amendment AMENDMENT TO THE INITIAL NOTIFICATION ISSUED AT 14:59 ON 28 MARCH 2019, WHICH INCORRECTLY STATED THE VOLUME OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED AS 52,459 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE TERMS OF THE WOOD 2018 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN



DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING ON 28 MARCH 2021. ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 26,230 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 26,230



£NIL e) Date of the transaction

2019-03-28 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

SUE MACDONALD 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION b) Initial notification/Amendment AMENDMENT TO THE INITIAL NOTIFICATION ISSUED AT 14:59 ON 28 MARCH 2019, WHICH INCORRECTLY STATED THE VOLUME OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED AS 28,254 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE TERMS OF THE WOOD 2018 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN



DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING ON 28 MARCH 2021. ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 14,127 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 14,127



£NIL e) Date of the transaction

2019-03-28 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name BOB MACDONALD 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

CEO - SPECIALIST TECHNICAL SOLUTIONS



b) Initial notification/Amendment AMENDMENT TO THE INITIAL NOTIFICATION ISSUED AT 14:59 ON 28 MARCH 2019, WHICH INCORRECTLY STATED THE VOLUME OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED AS 29,716 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE TERMS OF THE WOOD 2018 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN



DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING ON 28 MARCH 2021. ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 14,858 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 14,858



£NIL e) Date of the transaction

2019-03-28 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name NINA SCHOFIELD 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - HEALTH, SAFETY, SECURITY, ENVIRONMENT AND ASSURANCE



b) Initial notification/Amendment AMENDMENT TO THE INITIAL NOTIFICATION ISSUED AT 14:59 ON 28 MARCH 2019, WHICH INCORRECTLY STATED THE VOLUME OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED AS 29,476 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE TERMS OF THE WOOD 2018 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN



DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING ON 28 MARCH 2021. ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 14,738 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 14,738



£NIL e) Date of the transaction

2019-03-28 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name DAVE STEWART 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

CEO - ASSET SOLUTIONS EUROPE AFRICA ASIA & AUSTRALIA



b) Initial notification/Amendment AMENDMENT TO THE INITIAL NOTIFICATION ISSUED AT 14:59 ON 28 MARCH 2019, WHICH INCORRECTLY STATED THE VOLUME OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED AS 35,205 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE TERMS OF THE WOOD 2018 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN



DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING ON 28 MARCH 2021. ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 17,602 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 17,602



£NIL e) Date of the transaction

2019-03-28 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ANDREW STEWART 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

CEO - ASSET SOLUTIONS AMERICAS



b) Initial notification/Amendment AMENDMENT TO THE INITIAL NOTIFICATION ISSUED AT 14:59 ON 28 MARCH 2019, WHICH INCORRECTLY STATED THE VOLUME OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED AS 32,928 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE TERMS OF THE WOOD 2018 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN



DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING ON 28 MARCH 2021. ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 16,464 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 16,464



£NIL e) Date of the transaction

2019-03-28 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them