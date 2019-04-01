

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss engineering firm ABB Ltd. (ANN.L, ABB) and Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson (ERIC) on Monday strengthened their long-standing relationship with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Hannover Messe 2019.



The MoU confirms the partners' agreement to continue their strong research collaboration, explore improvements in manufacturing processes and automation, and discover new business opportunities for the industrial ecosystem.



The collaboration enhances their joint vision for the future of flexible production with advanced automation and wireless communication, which will enable enhanced connected services, industrial IoT and artificial intelligence technologies in the future.



The collaboration comes during the Industry 4.0 era and 5G connectivity which allow businesses to realize increased productivity, with the help of automation and digitalization.



ABB's leadership in digital industries combined with Ericsson's pioneering work in connectivity will open up new opportunities for customers to enhance productivity and competitiveness by digitalizing their businesses.



The two partners are already fast-tracking the introduction of a new generation of intelligent factory technologies, with Ericsson deploying an intelligent automation system at its manufacturing facilities in Tallinn, Estonia. ABB has provided a fully automated flexible robotics cell solution that assembles 5G radios for Ericsson.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX