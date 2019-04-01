sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
01.04.2019 | 13:46
PR Newswire

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 1

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
As at close of business on 29-March-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue182.65p
INCLUDING current year revenue185.14p
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
---
Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
As at close of business on 29-March-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue70.84p
INCLUDING current year revenue71.89p
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:GBP24.59m
Borrowing Level:18%
LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
---

