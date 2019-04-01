The "Opportunities & Gaps in the European In Vitro Diagnostic Market By Products Services; By Technology; By Therapeutic Application; By End User and By Region (European Region, Germany, France, The United Kingdom" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report studies the European in vitro diagnostics market over the trend period of 2014 to 2017 and forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The report provides detailed insights into the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

The Burning Questions Answered

Which are the major import and export hubs for IVD players in Europe? Is it all across major markets or does it differ in Germany and France?

Who are the domestic players in the country level IVD market? Which sectors they are dominant and/or where are they absent?

Which disease pattern will drive the future of IVD market in Europe? Especially in Germany, France and UK?

Will Brexit impact IVD players? What are the regulatory changes that are expected in 2019 and 2022?

European In Vitro Diagnostics Market (Major Focus on Germany, France and The United Kingdom)

It should not come as a surprise that while the markets in Britain may face some fluctuations due to Brexit, major players in Britain are hopeful that with the new dynamics, newer opportunities will knock the doors of UK's IVD market. Germany shall remain the market leader followed by France at No. 2 position, followed by Italy. Among the smaller nations, Poland, Czech Republic, Romania, Ireland and United Kingdom will show more growth than the remaining European nations. The report explores the opportunities and gaps in the top two IVD market of Europe as well as the most watched IVD market in 2018-2019, i.e., the UK.

On one hand the report deals with the Typology of out-of-pocket payments per country which varies in European member states which leads to varied payments by patients in different countries (impacts the cost of IVD tests) and on the other hand, it also looks at the attractive segments where IVD companies may come across decision makers and focus their marketing strategies accordingly. Infectious diseases, oncology, life style diseases shall remain the top three attractive segments in Europe.

Europe accounts for 23.4% of global cancer cases and 20.3% of cancer deaths, although it has only 9 per cent of the global population. Europe is characterized by striking geographical differences in cancer occurrence. There were an estimated 3.5 million new cancer cases and 1.9 million cancer deaths in Europe in 2012. Cancers of the female breast, colo-rectum, prostate and lung constitute over half of the overall incidences, while lung and colorectal cancer rank as the most common causes of cancer death. It widely varies from country to country.

In men, prostate cancer is the most frequent form of cancer incidence in most Northern, Western and Southern European countries, while lung cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer in Central and Eastern Europe. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among men in almost all European countries, while breast cancer dominates as the most frequent in women. Lung cancer is also a leading cause of cancer death in certain European countries among women, overtaking breast cancer.

While breast cancer incidence rates continued to increase in most European countries, mortality rates decreased, as a result of earlier diagnosis and improved therapies. IVD market is attractive and prominent among the oncologists. Besides, therapy area, the report highlights the attractiveness in products and services, end user markets.

The study looks at the major import and export IVD markets in Europe and analyses the trends from 2014 till date. It also provides country wise data i.e. Import and export destinations in Germany, France and UK from 2014, while giving insights on changing dynamics between new emerging markets for IVD companies. The report highlights the teething issues of new investors in markets such as Germany, UK and France and guide them through the do's and don'ts in the market.

The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, disease patterns and demand for IVD

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Uncertainty Matrix, IVD life cycle analysis, etc.

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, Domestic versus Global IVD

Regulations

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Import Export Trade Analysis (2014 Present)

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Gaps in the regions and opportunities for the providers

How To Invest? How to plan investment in the new market? What are to do list in each market? If the buyers country has trade agreements with the destination IVD market?

European In Vitro Diagnostics Market Segmentation

By Products Services

Reagents Kits

Equipment

New Technology/Connect Laboratories (AI in lab)

Data Management Services

Laboratory Support Services

By Technology

Immunohistochemistry

Clinical Chemistry

Molecular Diagnostics

Urinalysis

Hematology

Microbiology

POCT

Coagulation

Others

By Therapy Area

Infectious Diseases

Life Style Diseases (Diabetes, Obesity, etc)

Oncology

Cardiology

Nephrology

Autoimmune Disorder

Drug Testing

By End User

Hospital Laboratories ICU/ Care Units

Hospitals Patient Bedside (POCT)

Advanced Clinical Laboratories (Referred by physicians)

Self-Tests Walk ins

Research and Academic Laboratories

Home users/ Aged Care/ Long Term Care/Hospice/ Community Care

By Region

European Region (EU as single market)

Germany (As Country Market)

France (As Country Market)

The United Kingdom (As Country Market)

(Extra Coverage Eastern Europe, Romania, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, The Netherlands, Sweden, Spain, Ireland for market share and import and export data)

Companies Mentioned

Thermo Fisher

Bio-Rad

Roche

Key Topics Covered

1. European Union In Vitro Diagnostic Market

2. Germany In Vitro Diagnostic Market

3. French In Vitro Diagnostic Market

4. The United Kingdom In Vitro Diagnostic Market

5. Rest of Europe Potential IVD Markets

6. Key Recommendations

