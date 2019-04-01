On 26 February, Amur Minerals announced the long-awaited results of its updated pre-feasibility study (PFS) into its Kun-Manie project in Russia's Far East. In contrast to previous studies, the PFS considered just two options, namely a toll smelt option and a low-grade matte option, and dispensed with the high-grade matte and refinery options. Both considered a c 6Mtpa mine operating for 15 years. For the toll smelt option, the PFS calculated an unfinanced NPV10 of US$614.5m and an IRR of 29.3% at a nickel price of US$8.00/lb (US$17,640/t). For the low-grade matte option, it calculated an unfinanced NPV10 of US$987.4m and an IRR of 34.7%.

