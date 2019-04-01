Beko, the leading domestic appliance brand in Europe, announced becoming the Official Supplier of European League of Legends Championship (LEC). Thanks to this new collaboration, Beko aims to communicate its 'Eat Like A Pro' initiative to a greater audience by combining eSports with social responsibility.

The new deal includes the rights of broadcast integration, activation rights, product placement, marks usage and category exclusivity. As the Official LEC Partner, Beko will develop activations focusing on its social initiative 'Eat Like A Pro' dedicated to encouraging healthier eating. Through this collaboration, Beko plans to expand the scope of the campaign by exclusive contents with Pro players to promote healthy eating habits among gamer community and use the eSports heroes as role models.

Underlining that Beko has been a keen supporter of various sports branches for 30 years in order to help raising healthy generations, Beko CMO Zeynep Yalim Uzun stated "LEC Official Partnership is important for both adding value to our global branding journey and also creating a substantial social benefit by influencing the masses. As the number 1 eSports game in the world, League of Legends is played more than 100 million players worldwide and in 2019 LEC viewership increased by 50% on average compared to 2018. In parallel with our ties to more traditional sports this eSports sponsorship will demonstrate how Beko supports the lives and lifestyles of a younger generation of digital natives. LEC is broadcasted in 6 languages and increasingly becoming more popular. We believe that the collaboration will boost Beko brand awareness in target markets while helping us reach a greater audience with 'Eat Like A Pro' initiative aiming to encourage healthy eating".

Commenting on the partnership, Alban Dechelotte, Head of Sponsorships and Business Development at Riot Games EU"We are excited to partner with Beko. Together, we'll be working on some exclusive contents to encourage healthy eating and showcase Pro players from across the LEC with some fun surprises in store. We look forward to working together with Beko to provide an experience for all League of Legends players across Europe."

Beko is number 1 brand in the European free-standing white goods market and the second largest home appliances brand in Europe (Dec, 2017. It has been the fastest growing brand in the overall European market in since 2000. Beko is the international home appliance brand of Arçelik and a Premium Partner of FC Barcelona.

For more information on 'Eat Like A Pro', please visit www.Beko.com/eatlikeapro

