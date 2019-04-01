

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., a cybersecurity software provider, said Monday that it has launched its initial public offering of 7.70 million ordinary shares pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



In connection with the offering, Tufin has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 1.155 million ordinary shares. The price range for the offering is $12.00 to $14.00 per ordinary share.



Tufin's shares have been approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'TUFN'.



J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Barclays Capital Inc. and Jefferies LLC are acting as book-running managers in the offering. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Piper Jaffray & Co., Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as co-managers in the offering.



