Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2019) - City View Green Holdings Inc. (CSE: CVGR) (formerly Icon Exploration Inc.) (the "Company" or "City View") trading through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "CVGR" is pleased to announce that they have entered into a partnership with Blue Bean Coffee Ltd., a global representative of leading Jamaican Blue Mountain Coffee farms.

Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee is considered by experts to be one of the best coffees produced in the world. It is produced in a specific Jamaican geographic region known as "The Blue Mountains", a cool, misty, mountainous region. This climate produces a superior Arabica bean full of flavour with a mellow sweet aftertaste. Coffee is sun ripened on the slopes of Jamaica's Blue Mountains. The coffee is carefully handpicked and selectively processed in small batches to bring out its truly distinctive aroma and taste. The coffee produced consists of 100% Jamaica Blue Mountain Grades 1, 2 and peaberry beans. The peaberry, an extremely rare bean (5% of the coffee crop), is shaped like a rugby ball. This shape ensures that the bean roasts evenly which presents a distinct flavour variation. Any lover of coffee will savour the flavour of this superb coffee.

Ian MacDonald, CEO of City View Green Holdings Inc. stated, "We see edibles and consumables as the next exciting wave in the Cannabis space, coffee will play a big part in that evolution and we wanted to partner with a company focused on delivering the finest tasting and best quality product possible and that is why we chose Blue Bean Coffee Ltd."

Blue Bean Coffee Ltd. is the global representative of one of the premier coffee producing estate farms and the main supplier of berries for several premium coffee brands. These farms are situated at the highest elevations in the Blue Mountains, which results in the best tasting coffee and represent a network of over 5 coffee farms with boutique roasting capability. Combined ownership and representation of multiple coffee estates has positioned Blue Bean Coffee Ltd.'s network as representing Jamaica's largest coffee producing entities. For their highest-grade product, Blue Bean Coffee Ltd. uses only the finest handpicked big bold beans from Screen size 19, 18 & 17, designated Jamaica Blue Mountain's no.1 for both roasted beans and roasted ground. This diligence ensures that each cup has the fullest manifestation of notes in both aroma and taste. Maintaining quality and freshness is of utmost importance. After pulping and drying, coffee is rested for eight to twelve weeks in specially constructed silos of cured wolmanized pine. After the beans are selected by bean size, density, color and appearance, the coffee is roasted in batches. These beans are then subjected to the final test - the cup. Recognized cuppers use their sensitive palettes to select the very best, which are then given the classification Jamaican Blue Mountain. The coffee is then vacuum-sealed and placed in bags with one-way valves which further preserves freshness. Blue Bean Coffee Ltd. farms sell their coffee internationally and are currently working with City View Green Holdings Inc. on a proof of concept café retail model.

Mr. MacDonald explained, "Coffee is enjoyed internationally, our goal is to develop and provide coffee consumers with a quality, great tasting THC and/or CBD infused functional alternative to regular coffee."

Blue Bean Coffee Ltd. spokesperson Justin Dufour added, "We are very excited about this opportunity. We are confident that having a partner like City View Green Holdings Inc. and their best-in-class management team will help us develop the highest quality and finest tasting THC and/or CBD infused coffee available."

City View has been structured to be a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on seed to retail. Upon receipt of its Cannabis Act licence, City View will incorporate growing, extraction, production and retail at their Brantford, Ontario facility. It is our intention that City View Green will grow exceptional quality cannabis and produce high quality extracts. Once legalized, it is our expectation that City View will produce high quality edible products, distillates and water-soluble products for the beverage market. In addition, City View owns a 19.9% stake in Budd Hutt Inc. Budd Hutt is a retail focused Cannabis company with access to licenses in Alberta and other retail opportunities across Canada. We expect that Budd Hutt will secure shelf space and distribution opportunities for City View's products. City View's Future is Green. Follow the Green. For more information visit: www.cityviewgreen.ca.

